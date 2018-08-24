Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media headlines about Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.5359140498545 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,390. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $783.20 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.15.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 252.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

