Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) Stock Price

News coverage about Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 48.1087067501692 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,704. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.53). research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 843,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,998,387.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,912,796 shares of company stock worth $71,248,379 in the last quarter.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

