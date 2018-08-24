Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marathon Oil (MRO) Share Price

Media headlines about Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marathon Oil earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.7680916790525 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

