Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PJT Partners (PJT) Share Price

Media stories about PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PJT Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3513746452472 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. Bank of America cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. 1,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,132. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.43.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter. analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.