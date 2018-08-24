Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Share Price

News coverage about Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pilgrim’s Pride earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.366111716037 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $18.12 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, Director Michael L. Cooper acquired 2,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,904.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

