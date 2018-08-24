Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Stock Price

News stories about Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Revance Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.038443335092 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. 3,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,931. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 13,690.62%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

