Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rubicon Technology (RBCN) Stock Price

Press coverage about Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rubicon Technology earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.4377006965512 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 3,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,713. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

