Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Vulcan Materials (VMC) Share Price

News headlines about Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vulcan Materials earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.5154687181938 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $108.17 and a 1-year high of $141.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Argus lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $2,818,338.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,377,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

