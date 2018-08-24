Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Banco de Chile (BCH) Stock Price

Press coverage about Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco de Chile earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.151951167837 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BCH opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $79.60 and a one year high of $106.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCH. ValuEngine lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Monday. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

