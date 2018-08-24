Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CEVA (CEVA) Share Price

Headlines about CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CEVA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.0915862074256 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CEVA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEVA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of CEVA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 3,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.42 million, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $81,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

