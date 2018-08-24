Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) Share Price

News coverage about Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teekay Offshore Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 47.3342390295215 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently commented on TOO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

Get Teekay Offshore Partners alerts:

TOO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,784. Teekay Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Teekay Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.