Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dragon Victory International (LYL) Stock Price

News articles about Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dragon Victory International earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.5961827524096 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Dragon Victory International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 1,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,908. Dragon Victory International has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

About Dragon Victory International

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services.

