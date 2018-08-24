Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Johnson Controls International (JCI) Share Price

Headlines about Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Johnson Controls International earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.3886856235591 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

NYSE:JCI opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

