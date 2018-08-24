Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Weis Markets (WMK) Stock Price

News articles about Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weis Markets earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9505820725927 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE WMK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 1,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,177. Weis Markets has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

