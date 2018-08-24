Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Essex Property Trust (ESS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Essex Property Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.1737411879523 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $242.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $214.03 and a 12 month high of $270.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $348.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.