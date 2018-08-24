Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Vertex Energy (VTNR) Stock Price

News stories about Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vertex Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.5314684780737 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of VTNR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 60,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,608. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $46.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.45 million. research analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart purchased 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,818.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,102,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,777.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 49,455 shares of company stock worth $49,106. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.