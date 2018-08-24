Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MeiraGTx (MGTX) Share Price

Media headlines about MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MeiraGTx earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8037817238616 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.25. 84,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,385. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.62). analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 1,383,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,763,828.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.