Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Stock Price

News stories about Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bausch Health Companies earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.9199959798601 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BHC opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.50. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

