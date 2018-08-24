Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gentherm (THRM) Share Price

News stories about Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gentherm earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.9043786075563 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Gentherm stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $263.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research set a $26.00 price objective on Gentherm and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on Gentherm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gentherm from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Gentherm from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Hundzinski acquired 1,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,831 shares in the company, valued at $451,242.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 17,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $688,726.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,529.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

