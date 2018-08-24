Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect GATX (GATX) Share Price

Media stories about GATX (NYSE:GATX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GATX earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.1896878259817 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $85.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. GATX has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $349.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.50 million. GATX had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on GATX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GATX in a report on Friday, July 20th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of GATX from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price target on shares of GATX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 20,743 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.94, for a total transaction of $1,782,653.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William M. Muckian sold 3,930 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $333,814.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.