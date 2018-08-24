Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Share Price

News stories about Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Akamai Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology infrastructure company an impact score of 46.3446550964326 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $73.07 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 13th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $80.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $2,939,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,190 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

