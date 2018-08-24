Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Apollo Investment (AINV) Share Price

Press coverage about Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Investment earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 47.1693079777863 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

AINV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 23,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,044. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

AINV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

