Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dermira (DERM) Share Price

News headlines about Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dermira earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.2810520720623 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of DERM stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. 347,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,644. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Dermira has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $401.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 761.87% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. equities analysts expect that Dermira will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DERM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Dermira news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans bought 11,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $119,937.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 49,805 shares of company stock valued at $479,517. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

