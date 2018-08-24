Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact LPL Financial (LPLA) Stock Price

Media stories about LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LPL Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4026948204224 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $114,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

