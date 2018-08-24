Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Universal Insurance (UVE) Share Price

Media headlines about Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Insurance earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.0023336773088 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of UVE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,677. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $209.79 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 16.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Universal Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Ralph J. Palmieri sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $283,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,566.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,141 shares in the company, valued at $50,938,612.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,505 shares of company stock worth $5,710,647 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.