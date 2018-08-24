South Dakota Investment Council Sells 56,711 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 838,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 56,711 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.2% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Apple were worth $140,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 220.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 553.8% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 940.8% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.97.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,059.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,104.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,005,863.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,230 shares of company stock worth $28,436,361 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $215.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,056.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $219.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

