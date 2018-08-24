Southern Copper (SCCO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southern Copper earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.4541982195975 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 15.50%. equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

In other news, EVP Quintanilla Daniel Muniz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

