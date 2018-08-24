Southwest Airlines (LUV) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the airline an impact score of 44.434530524721 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $363,386.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $25,056.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,914.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,470 shares of company stock worth $674,941 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

