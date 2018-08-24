SpaceCoin Reaches Market Cap of $110,900.00 (SPACE)

SpaceCoin (CURRENCY:SPACE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One SpaceCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. SpaceCoin has a total market capitalization of $110,900.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of SpaceCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SpaceCoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052399 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001164 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,426.81 or 3.46270577 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00065307 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001037 BTC.

About SpaceCoin

SpaceCoin (CRYPTO:SPACE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2015. SpaceCoin’s total supply is 23,963,737 coins. The official website for SpaceCoin is spacecoin.info. SpaceCoin’s official Twitter account is @space_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceCoin Coin Trading

SpaceCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

