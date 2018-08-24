Spark Investment Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Codexis, Inc. (CDXS)

Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Codexis worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Codexis by 14.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,646,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,107,000 after purchasing an additional 343,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 13.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,345,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth $7,544,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth $4,955,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 219,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $15.85 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.39 million, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of -1.79.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 61.93% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 10,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $169,215.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,575.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $128,926.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,183 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.