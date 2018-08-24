Spark Investment Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in RMR Group Inc (RMR)

Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 197.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of RMR Group worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in RMR Group in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RMR Group in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RMR Group in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in RMR Group in the second quarter valued at $232,000. 18.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMR stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. RMR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of -0.16.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. RMR Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. equities research analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMR. BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $88.00 price target on RMR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

