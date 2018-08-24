Spark Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 76,900 Luminex Co. (LMNX)

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Luminex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luminex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,197,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,581,000 after purchasing an additional 79,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 100,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 348,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 98,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 982,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 40,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,265,930.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 491,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,240,415.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 17,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $472,360.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,296. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $26.00 target price on Luminex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Luminex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $35.37.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.66 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

