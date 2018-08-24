Spark Investment Management LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in Meritor Inc (MTOR)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Meritor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritor by 15.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 141,962 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 33.2% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,642,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 409,658 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Meritor by 5.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,735,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,408,000 after purchasing an additional 250,544 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 18.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 229,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on shares of Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.43. Meritor Inc has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 88.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. research analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 34,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $757,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

