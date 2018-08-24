Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Holdings Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPAR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 161.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Spartan Motors news, insider Thomas C. Schultz sold 18,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $297,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,283.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frederick J. Sohm sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $255,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,299 shares of company stock valued at $844,742 over the last 90 days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAR opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.64. Spartan Motors Inc has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $19.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.85 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.28%. Spartan Motors’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

