SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 187.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,636,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,075,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $3,992,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,443,000.

SPMD stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $36.82.

