SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 908.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,488,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,772 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,420,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 424,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,674 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $285.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $242.93 and a 12 month high of $287.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $1.2456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

