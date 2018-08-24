SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 933.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $97.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $98.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

