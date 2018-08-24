SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) Holdings Raised by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 873.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,941 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 2.6% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $114,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $122,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $66.04.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

