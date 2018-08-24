Sphre AIR Hits One Day Volume of $39,174.00 (XID)

Sphre AIR (CURRENCY:XID) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Sphre AIR has a total market cap of $0.00 and $39,174.00 worth of Sphre AIR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphre AIR token can currently be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Liqui. During the last week, Sphre AIR has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00269381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00148770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032608 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sphre AIR Profile

Sphre AIR ‘s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Sphre AIR ‘s total supply is 30,820,620 tokens. The Reddit community for Sphre AIR is /r/SphreCo. Sphre AIR ‘s official website is sphereidentity.com. Sphre AIR ‘s official Twitter account is @sphreco.

Buying and Selling Sphre AIR

Sphre AIR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphre AIR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphre AIR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphre AIR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

