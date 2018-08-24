SportsCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (SPORT)

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, SportsCoin has traded flat against the dollar. SportsCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportsCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.02134582 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001337 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004287 BTC.

SportsCoin Profile

SportsCoin (SPORT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. The official website for SportsCoin is www.thesportscoin.com. SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin.

Buying and Selling SportsCoin

SportsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

