Spotify (SPOT) PT Raised to $245.00

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Spotify to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Spotify from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Spotify to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Spotify to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

NASDAQ SPOT opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 12 month low of $135.51 and a 12 month high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

