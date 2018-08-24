SPS Commerce (SPSC) versus Progress Software (PRGS) Financial Analysis

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: PRGS) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SPS Commerce and Progress Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 7 0 2.88 Progress Software 0 2 2 0 2.50

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $83.83, suggesting a potential downside of 11.49%. Progress Software has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.85%. Given Progress Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and Progress Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $220.57 million 7.51 -$2.44 million $0.42 225.52 Progress Software $397.57 million 4.48 $37.41 million $1.72 23.02

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than SPS Commerce. Progress Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 0.61% 4.25% 3.56% Progress Software 13.86% 26.14% 13.47%

Dividends

Progress Software pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SPS Commerce does not pay a dividend. Progress Software pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Progress Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Progress Software beats SPS Commerce on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploy mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following business segments: OpenEdge Business; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge Business segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment focuses on the growth of the data assets of the company, including its data integration components of the cloud offering. The Application Development and Deployment segment generates net new customers for the application development assets of the company. The company was founded by Joseph Wright Alsop, Clyde Kessel, and Charles Arthur Ziering in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

