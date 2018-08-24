SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,839,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 242,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $908.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.63 million. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 14.43%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 121.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

