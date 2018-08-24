Stage Stores (SSI) Issues Earnings Results

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Stage Stores stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Stage Stores has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

SSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Stage Stores from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

