Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 1,361,698 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 294.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824,553 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361,698 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $133,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

Shares of NYSE:APC opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

