Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 739,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 512,723 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $165,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $232.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $203.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.26 and a twelve month high of $241.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.87 per share, with a total value of $710,045.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 4,226 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $975,022.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,497.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

