Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 833,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,568 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $197,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $268.54 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $162.26 and a 52 week high of $269.48. The company has a market capitalization of $154.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.58.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 38,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $10,027,724.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,989,646.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 44,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $11,225,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,750,909.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,501 shares of company stock worth $63,907,635. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

