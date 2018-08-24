Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 218,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.35 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $451.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 12,536.05%. analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.51.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

