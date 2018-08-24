Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $823,000 Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 1.01% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 32.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.66. Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

