Starbucks (SBUX) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.21.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Starbucks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coffee company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 78,447.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,634,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,135 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $588,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,582,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3,492.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

